WYSU to Co-Sponsor Lit Youngstown's Virtual Fall Literary Festival

The keynote at Lit Youngstown's Virtual Fall Literary Festival – "Thank You Cleveland Good Night: How the Reluctant Writer Becomes a Performer" – will be delivered by David Giffels on Friday, September 25th. 88.5 WYSU-FM is excited to be a co-sponsor of the keynote!

David Giffels is the author of six books of nonfiction, including "Barnstorming Ohio: To Understand America," the memoirs "Furnishing Eternity" and "All the Way Home," both winners of the Ohioana Book Award, and "The Hard Way on Purpose," longlisted for the PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay. His writing has appeared in the New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, Parade, The Iowa Review, Esquire, Grantland, and many other publications. He is a professor of English at the University of Akron, where he teaches in the Northeast Ohio Master of Fine Arts creative writing program. David has frequently been featured on NPR in conjunction with his book "Barnstorming Ohio."

Lit Youngstown's full fall festival schedule, and event registration, is available HERE.