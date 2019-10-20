WYSU 50th Anniversary Celebration

Mark your calendar! WYSU-FM is turning 50 this year, and we're planning a party!

When: Sunday, October 20th, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Mill Creek MetroParks Davis Center Auditorium (123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown, OH 44509)

Cost: FREE and open to all WYSU members, listeners and friends!

What: Our anniversary party will feature live music, appetizers, a 'champagne toast', and more!

Watch wysu.org and our Facebook page for details as they develop. We hope you can join us!

Happy Birthday to 88.5 WYSU!