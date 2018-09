The YSU Donald P. Pipino Performing Arts Series presents Voicescapes Audio Theater's the audio drama Granny's Cookies, on Sunday, November 4th, at 2:00pm, in the Ford Family Recital Hall at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown. Voice actors, directors and sound engineers collaborate to perform the story of Granny's Cookies, the best cookies you'll ever eat, that owe their deliciousness to their "secret ingredient." Tickets available at deyorpac.org.