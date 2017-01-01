Views and Brews on November 20

The City Club of the Mahoning Valley's next Views and Brews program is a panel discussion on Immigration Policy Under President Trump, on Monday, November 20 at 7:00pm, at Suzie's Dogs and Drafts in downtown Youngstown. Panelists include:
- Koula Glaros, an attorney with Youngstown’s Community Legal Aid
- Jeff Stewart, Coordinator of the Immigrant Worker Project in Canton
- ML Shultze, Reporter for WKSU Radio
Dr. Tim Francisco, YSU professor of English will be the moderator. The event is free and open to the public.