Views and Brews on November 20

The City Club of the Mahoning Valley's next Views and Brews program is a panel discussion on Immigration Policy Under President Trump, on Monday, November 20 at 7:00pm, at Suzie's Dogs and Drafts in downtown Youngstown. Panelists include:

Koula Glaros, an attorney with Youngstown’s Community Legal Aid

Jeff Stewart, Coordinator of the Immigrant Worker Project in Canton

ML Shultze, Reporter for WKSU Radio

Dr. Tim Francisco, YSU professor of English will be the moderator. The event is free and open to the public.