Tuesday Musical honors Sarah Vaughan March 17

Tuesday Musical and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra honor the great Sarah Vaughan, on Saturday, March 17 at EJ Thomas Hall, Akron with a concert of her classic work.

Vaughan's awe-inspiring range gave her one of the most phenomenal voices of our time, earning her the nicknames "Sassy” and “The Divine One.” Vaughan was a four-time Grammy winner plus a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The National Endowment for the Arts bestowed upon her its highest honor in jazz, the NEA Jazz Masters award, in 1989.

The orchestra, under the direction of Conductor and Artistic Director Jeff Lindberg, will perform Vaughan favorite, with Vocalists Ann Hampton Callaway, Dee Alexander and Rene Marie including "Send in the Clowns,” “Misty,” “Key Largo,” "How High The Moon,” "Until I Met You.”

The concert begins at 7:30, tickets for students are free. All tickets can be purchased at www.tuesdaymusical.org.