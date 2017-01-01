TEXAS TENORS AT STAMBAUGH AUDITORIUM

The Texas Tenors bring their unique blend of country, classical, Broadway, and pop to the Concert Hall stage at Stambaugh Auditorium on Sunday, October 22 at 7:30.

Formed in 2009, the group debuted on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” and has since acquired a long list of accolades and passionate fans. Country music singer, JC Fisher, pop singer, Marcus Collins, and opera singer, John Hagen, together use breathtaking vocals, humor, and a touch of cowboy charm to produce their own style and an unforgettable live show. The Tenors have performed more than 1,000 concerts in over 20 countries, including Great Britain and China. Their PBS special, "You Should Dream," plays across the country and has won three Emmy awards. The special included performances such as “Mountain Music,” “Danny Boy,” Somewhere” (from West Side Story) and “My Way.”

This month, a new special The Texas Tenors: RISE, will air on PBS nationwide. Filmed at the Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, Texas, features classic rock, pop and country favorites as well as show-stopping tributes to Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera.

Tickets are available HERE, or by calling the Stambaugh Box Office at 330-259-0555.