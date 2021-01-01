Support for WYSU is Provided by YSU's Cliffe College of Creative Arts

Support for WYSU is provided by Youngstown State University's Cliffe College of Creative Arts. Here is a message from the Dean of Cliffe College, Dr. Phyllis Paul:

Greetings!

After many long months, the hallways, classrooms, galleries, and performance spaces in Cliffe College of Creative Arts are once again bustling with energy and vibrancy as we prepare for live and in-person plays, exhibitions, musical performances, guest artists, and much more. We have missed seeing you and are excited to share the outstanding artistic experiences our faculty, staff, and students will be presenting this fall. We invite you to enjoy our more than 80 Fall 2021 events!

We look forward to seeing you soon!

- Phyllis

CLICK HERE to see the Cliffe College of Creative Arts' Fall 2021 event highlights.