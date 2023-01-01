Special Holiday Programming on WYSU!

The staff of 88.5 WYSU-FM would like to thank you for your generous support over the past year, and wish you a safe, healthy, fulfilling, and prosperous New Year!

Please join us for some very special holiday programming commencing on December 15th. Here's the schedule:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

11:00 a.m. Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Music for the holiday season, including Franz Liszt's Christmas Tree, for piano and Hector Berlioz's L’enfance du Christ (The Childhood of Christ), Part 3.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

11:00 a.m. Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Music for the holiday season, including Johann Sebastian Bach's Christmas Oratorio, Part One: for the First Day of Christmas. BWV 248.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

11:00 a.m. Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Music for the holiday season, including Antonio Vivaldi's Magnificat, RV 611 and Peter Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Ballet, Act 1.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

11:00 a.m. Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Music for the holiday season, including Peter Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Ballet, Act 2.

7:00 p.m. Performance Today

Live performances of holiday music from around the country.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

11:00 a.m. Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Music for the holiday season, including George Frideric Handel's Messiah, Part 1, plus Hallelujah Chorus.

7:00 p.m. Performance Today

Live performances of holiday music from around the country.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

9:00 a.m. Welcome Christmas

Welcome Christmas presents traditional carols and new discoveries featuring VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups.

10:00 a.m. Winter Holiday around the World with Bill McGlaughlin

Works include medieval Italian Christmas music from Saint Francis of Assisi, Dave Brubeck’s classical composition La Fiesta de la Posada, and Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on Christmas Carols.

11:00 a.m. All is Bright

All is Bright is an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism, featuring the Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

Noon Classical Guitar Alive

Host Tony Morris presents an hour of classical guitar music for the holidays, featuring Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite.

1:00 p.m. Christmas with Madrigalia

Christmas with Madrigalia celebrates the excitement and joy of the holiday season with traditional carols and anthems from the medieval era through the 21st century.

2:00 p.m. Holiday Special with Cantus

Center Stage from Wolf Trap presents a holiday concert by the vocal group Cantus.

7:00 p.m. Performance Today

Live performances of holiday music from around the country.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

9:00 a.m. Holiday Music from the C24 Classical Network

Join us for a day of holiday favorites presented by the hosts of Classical 24.

7:00 p.m. The Jazz Sofa with Rick Popovich

An evening of holiday jazz favorites.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24 (CHRISTMAS EVE)

10:00 a.m. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presents the popular, live world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast performed in the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

7:00 p.m. Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration

This year's Jazz Night in America holiday special will feature drummer Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O; a ruckus band recorded at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Christian McBride hosts.

8:00 p.m. Jazz Piano Christmas from NPR

Check out your favorite holiday classics as you've never heard them before! This year's program spotlights the ferociously talented Japanese musical phenome Hiromi, Mountain Stage's Bob Thompson, and Bolivian prodigy José André Montaño.

9:00 p.m. Holiday Jazz with David Basse

A Christmas Eve of holiday jazz.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25 (CHRISTMAS DAY)

6:00 p.m. The Thistle & Shamrock Presents "A Child's Christmas In Wales"

In this program, Cerys Matthews narrates excerpts from the Dylan Thomas holiday classic, set to music that she created and recorded with her collaborator Mason Neely. Hosted by Fiona Ritchie.

7:00 p.m. Sunday Baroque

An evening of holiday music from the Baroque era presented by Suzanne Bonna.

MONDAY, JANUARY 2

9:00 a.m. New Year's Day From Vienna 2023

The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Franz Welser-Most. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.