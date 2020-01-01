Special Holiday Programming Throughout December

The staff of 88.5 WYSU-FM would like to thank you for your generous support over the past year, and wish you a safe, healthy, fulfilling, and prosperous New Year!

Please join us for some very special holiday programming commencing on December 15. Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, December 15

Noon Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker Ballet, Act 1; Berlin Philharmonic; Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Wednesday, December 16

Noon Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker Ballet, Act 2; Berlin Philharmonic; Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Friday, December 18

Noon Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio, Part One: for the First Day of Christmas; Munich Bach Orchestra and Choir; Karl Richter, conductor

Sunday, December 20

7:00 pm A Paul Winter Winter Solstice

A performance by the Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ at New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine on the darkest night of the year.

Monday, December 21

Noon Classical Music with Gary Sexton

George Frideric Handel: Messiah, Part 1, plus Hallelujah Chorus; Gabrieli Consort and Players; Paul McCreesh conductor

Thursday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

9:00 am – 10:00 am Welcome Christmas!

Welcome Christmas! is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

10:00 am – Noon A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

An annual and beloved Christmas tradition, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is an extraordinary and memorable live service of word and music from the Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

Noon – 3:00 pm Classical 24 Radio Network

An afternoon of holiday favorites from Classical 24.

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Performance Today

Fred Childs host PT’s annual musical celebration of Christmas from concert halls, churches, and auditoriums near and far.

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

9:00 am – 10:00 am All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas

An hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music featuring Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, and Jessye Norman.

10:00 am – 11:00 am Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square

The world-renowned Tabernacle Choir continues its tradition of great artistry this holiday season, with arrangements of familiar carols, and lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics.

11:00 am – Noon Hollywood Holiday

A festive musical retrospective of some of Hollywood's most cherished films inspired by Dickens’ classic character, Ebenezer Scrooge.

Noon – 1:00 pm Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics

A mix of wintry and nostalgic classical pieces designed to accompany listeners as they enjoy cozy wintertime activities.

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm St. Olaf Christmas Festival

The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections, and features more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm A Choral Christmas With Stile Antico

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance.

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration

Jazz Night in America provides the perfect complement of swinging holiday classics featuring The Sherman Irby sextet recorded live from Dizzy's Club at Jazz At Lincoln Center. Christian McBride hosts.

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm Holiday Jazz Favorites with David Bassee

An evening of holiday jazz hosted by David Bassee.