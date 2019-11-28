Special Holiday Programming on Thanksgiving Day!

Special Thanksgiving programming on 88.5 WYSU-FM

Thursday, November 28, 2019

9:00 am - 11:00 am

GIVING THANKS: A Celebration of Fall, Food, & Gratitude

Host John Birge will once again present a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving.

11:00 am - 12:00 pm

EVERY GOOD THING

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music.

12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

HOLIDAY MUSIC from the Classical 24 Radio Network