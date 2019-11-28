Special Holiday Programming on Thanksgiving Day!

Thanksgiving: A Time to Listen
Thanksgiving Programming on 88.5 WYSU-FM

Special Thanksgiving programming on 88.5 WYSU-FM
Thursday, November 28, 2019

9:00 am - 11:00 am
GIVING THANKS: A Celebration of Fall, Food, & Gratitude
Host John Birge will once again present a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving.

11:00 am - 12:00 pm
EVERY GOOD THING
This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music.

12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
HOLIDAY MUSIC from the Classical 24 Radio Network

 

Tags: 
wysu information
Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving programming
2019