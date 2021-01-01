Special Holiday Programming This Month

The staff of 88.5 WYSU-FM would like to thank you for your generous support over the past year, and wish you a safe, healthy, fulfilling, and prosperous New Year!

Please join us for some very special holiday programming commencing on December 22. Here's the schedule:

Wednesday, December 22

11:00 am Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Two-hours of holiday classical favorites.

7:00 pm Performance Today

Live performances of holiday music from around the country.

Thursday, December 23

9:00 am Hollywood Holiday

Lynne Warfel takes listeners on a one-hour musical retrospective of some of Hollywood's most cherished Christmas themed movies. Selections feature scores from Scrooge, the Musical; A Muppet Christmas Carol; The Polar Express; It’s A Wonderful Life, and more.

10:00 am Hygge Holiday

Hygge (HYOO-guh) is taking pleasure in warm and gentle things, which this program does with nostalgic favorites for the winter season. Hosted by Elena See.

11:00 am Classical Music with Gary Sexton

Two-hours of holiday classical favorites.

1:00 pm A Chanticleer Christmas

This program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices."

2:00 pm A Choral Christmas With Stile Antico

Stile Antico pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance.

7:00 pm Performance Today

Live performances of holiday music from around the country.

9:00 pm St. Olaf Christmas Festival

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival is a chance for listeners across the country and around the world to participate in one of the nation’s most treasured holiday celebrations. Programming includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.

Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

9:00 am Welcome Christmas

This program presents traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

10:00 am A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, currently scheduled to be live and in-person this year, is a world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

Noon Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

The choir continues its tradition of great artistry with touching arrangements of familiar carols, and surprises, with lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics.

1:00 pm All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas

All Is Bright is a program of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

2:00 pm A Soulful Christmas

A Soulful Christmas is an uplifting, relevant display of music in the classical, gospel, spiritual, and jazz-inspired style.

7:00 pm Jazz with David Basse

A Christmas Eve of holiday jazz.

Saturday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

A day of our regular wonderful, engaging, and thought-provoking network programs, many sure to have a seasonal theme.

Sunday, December 26

4:00 pm Ford's Theatre Presents: A Christmas Carol

WAMU and Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. present a contemporary radio play of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, featuring acclaimed Washington actor Craig Wallace as Ebenezer Scrooge and public radio broadcaster Murray Horwitz as the narrator.