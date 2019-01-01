Special Holiday Programming on 88.5 WYSU!

Please join us for some very special holiday programming on December 24 and December 25!
Tuesday, December 24
CHRISTMAS EVE
9:00 - 10:00 Welcome Christmas!
Welcome Christmas! is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. John Birge hosts an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.
10:00 – 12:00 A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
An annual and beloved Christmas tradition, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, is an extraordinary and memorable live service of word and music from the Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.
12:00 – 3:00 Classical 24 Radio Network
An afternoon of holiday favorites from Classical 24.
7:00 – 9:00 Performance Today
Fred Childs host PT’s annual musical celebration of Christmas from concert halls, churches, and auditoriums near and far.
Wednesday, December 25
CHRISTMAS DAY
9:00 - 10:00 All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas
Lynne Warfel hosts an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music featuring Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs.
10:00 - 11:00 Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square
The world-renowned Tabernacle Choir continues its tradition of great artistry this holiday season, with arrangements of familiar carols, and lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics. Julie Amacher hosts this annual favorite.
11:00 – 1:00 St. Olaf Christmas Festival
The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Valerie Kahler shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.
1:00 - 2:00 Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics
Join host Elena See as she plays a mix of wintry and nostalgic classical pieces designed to accompany listeners as they enjoy cozy wintertime activities.
2:00 - 3:00 Hollywood Holiday
Join Lynne Warfel for a festive musical retrospective of some of Hollywood's most cherished films inspired by Dickens’ classic character, Ebenezer Scrooge.
7:00 – 9:00 Performance Today
Fred Childs host PT’s annual musical celebration of Christmas from concert halls, churches, and auditoriums near and far.