Special Holiday Programming on 88.5 WYSU!

Please join us for some very special holiday programming on December 24 and December 25!

Tuesday, December 24

CHRISTMAS EVE

9:00 - 10:00 Welcome Christmas!

Welcome Christmas! is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. John Birge hosts an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

10:00 – 12:00 A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

An annual and beloved Christmas tradition, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, is an extraordinary and memorable live service of word and music from the Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

12:00 – 3:00 Classical 24 Radio Network

An afternoon of holiday favorites from Classical 24.

7:00 – 9:00 Performance Today

Fred Childs host PT’s annual musical celebration of Christmas from concert halls, churches, and auditoriums near and far.

Wednesday, December 25

CHRISTMAS DAY

9:00 - 10:00 All is Bright: Contemplative Music for Christmas

Lynne Warfel hosts an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music featuring Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs.

10:00 - 11:00 Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square

The world-renowned Tabernacle Choir continues its tradition of great artistry this holiday season, with arrangements of familiar carols, and lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics. Julie Amacher hosts this annual favorite.

11:00 – 1:00 St. Olaf Christmas Festival

The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Valerie Kahler shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.

1:00 - 2:00 Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics

Join host Elena See as she plays a mix of wintry and nostalgic classical pieces designed to accompany listeners as they enjoy cozy wintertime activities.

2:00 - 3:00 Hollywood Holiday

Join Lynne Warfel for a festive musical retrospective of some of Hollywood's most cherished films inspired by Dickens’ classic character, Ebenezer Scrooge.

7:00 – 9:00 Performance Today

