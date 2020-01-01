Save The Date! | Mad About the Arts | Celebrating 25 Years

WYSU-FM and the John J. McDonough Museum of Art invite you to join us in celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Mad About the Arts this Fall. This year's event will be held on Friday, September 25th, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This Fall we will welcome HOWARD HOWELL AND THE POINT FIVE BAND as the entertainment!

We are expanding the dance floor to the tented McDonough patio, and creating more space for seating, mingling and viewing artwork. In addition, inside the Museum Galleries, we will have a small jazz ensemble, and some new food and beverage vendors. We would also like to make it more affordable for everyone to join us, and have lowered our ticket prices. We hope this might encourage the community to become members of McDonough, or WYSU, or both of these great Arts organizations.

Mad About the Arts is a benefit for the John J. McDonough Museum of Art, YSU’s Center for Contemporary Art, and 88.5 WYSU-FM, the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys' Public Radio station.

Mark your calendar! More information about this event will be available soon. Check back here, and listen to 88.5 WYSU for details as they become available.

We hope to see you there.