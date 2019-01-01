Renova Music Festival Interview

Station Director, Gary Sexton, sat down with Josh Zona, Director of the Renova Music Festival, to discuss this year's festival. Listen to the interview below!

The Renova Music Festival is a classical chamber music and chamber orchestra festival that brings together college-aged music students and artist faculty members from around the U.S. for two weeks of music and learning. The participating musicians and faculty perform six public concerts on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings between June 5 - 15 in New Castle and at the Villa Maria Center, off of Rt. 422 near the Ohio/Pennsylvania border. For more information, visit the Renova Music Festival website.