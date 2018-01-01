Opera Al Fresco Scheduled for June 22

Opera Western Reserve will host Opera al Fresco, an outdoor musical and dinner event, in the Garden Courtyard of Stambaugh Auditorium on Friday, June 22 at 7 pm. This event is a fresh air follow-up to the successful 2017 Opera Cabaret fundraiser.



The evening will feature OWR Young Artists performing arias and Broadway favorites. The cost of admission includes a full dinner buffet and two drink tickets. A silent auction will feature art pieces, concert tickets, gift certificates and gift baskets. Proceeds from this event benefit OWR, a non-profit arts organization.



Tickets are $75 apiece or $550 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchesed at the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium at 330-259-0555, or at boxoffice@stambaughauditorium.com. This event is underwritten in part by the Gasser Chair Company and The Ralph Meacham Family.