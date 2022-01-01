WYSU and Partnering Public Radio Stations Launch The Ohio Newsroom.

Here is the official announcement video for The Ohio Newsroom (featuring comments from three WYSU listeners):

In many cities and towns across the country, newspapers and television stations are becoming a dying breed. Because of this, it is crucial now more than ever to deliver important news and information to local and regional communities.

To address the local news crisis and to help provide important local and regional news and information to Ohioans, WYSU and public media organizations across Ohio have partnered to launch The Ohio Newsroom, a formal collaboration designed to expand local journalism and coverage in Ohio to help tell the stories that may not otherwise be told.

As the number of local media outlets continues to decline statewide, The Ohio Newsroom is committed to filling those information gaps and securing the funds needed to sustain into the future. The Ohio Newsroom mission and structure are the result of research and modeling funded by The George Gund Foundation and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for expanding local journalism in Ohio.

Every public radio station that broadcasts NPR in Ohio is invited to join The Ohio Newsroom, with the following Ohio-based stations already signed on to both participate and contribute: WYSU, Cincinnati Public Radio (Cincinnati), Ideastream Public Media (Cleveland/Akron/Canton), WCSU (Wilberforce, Ohio), WGTE (Toledo), WOSU Public Media (Columbus), and WYSO (Yellow Springs).

For years, the partner stations have worked together to share collaborative content initiatives and reporting that are relevant to a statewide audience. The Ohio Newsroom expands their ability to continue with this important work in a cohesive, strategic manner. Examples of past collaborative projects include "Learning Curve" and "Justice Matters". The partners are also working on a new collaborative editorial project that will launch this spring — the first content initiative that will be released under The Ohio Newsroom.

In addition to introducing this endeavor, The Ohio Newsroom is officially launching its national search for a managing editor to lead Ohio’s largest daily statewide radio and digital news service, which will later spark hires of additional reporters to cover in-depth stories and more.

CLICK HERE to visit The Ohio Newsroom's website.

WYSU's participation in The Ohio Newsroom is made possible through the generous public support we receive from our members, our program underwriters, and our sponsors. Thank you!