Kasell died Tuesday from complications from Alzheimer's disease in Potomac, Md.

He began practicing his newscaster voice as a child in Goldsboro, N.C. "I sometimes would hide behind the radio and pretend I was on the air," he said in a 2009 interview.

In 1975, Kasell joined NPR as a part-time employee and stayed for three decades. You can find more about his life and career here.