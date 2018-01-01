The Next City Club reflects on the 2017 Women's March

Monday, January 22, The City Club of the Mahoning Valley presents "Marching for a Movement: Reflections on the 2017 Women’s March and Next Steps for Equality". The free event is at 7 pm at Suzie's Dogs & Drafts, 34 N. Phelps Street in Youngstown.

One year ago, the "largest single-day protest in US history" marched through downtowns across the country. Whether it was tens or tens of thousands of people, Americans wanted to make sure their voices were heard and pink hats or protest messages seen during the 2017 Women's March.

The Women's March, largely though not exclusively organized as a tidal wave of opposition to newly inaugurated President Trump, sought raise awareness and advocate for policies that were supportive of women's rights, worker's rights, LGBTQ rights, racial equity, reproductive justice, immigration reform, healthcare reform, the natural environment, and protecting basic American freedoms of speech, press, and religion for all.

In the months that followed, this Resistance movement continued to organize, push back, and fight for alternative policies to those proposed and supported by the new administration and Congress. Outside of the realm of legislation and policy making, troubling stories of sexual assault and harassment from high profile figures have been breaking seemingly every other day.

The panelists for this City Club event are:

- Dr. Cryshanna Jackson Leftwitch, Associate Professor, YSU Politics and International Relations

- Patricia Kelvin, professor, writer for Jewish Journal Monthly Magazine (and former Jeopardy! contestant)

Convene for hot dogs and beer at 6:30 p.m. You can RSVP on the Facebook event page for updates and pre-event discussion!