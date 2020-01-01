New Weekend Programs on WYSU!

WYSU announces several new weekend programs! The station’s new lineup of weekend shows will promote programming diversity, inclusion, and variety. "We are excited that our new program offerings bring new voices and new points of view to WYSU and our community," said station director Gary Sexton.

NEW WEEKEND PROGRAMS ON 88.5 WYSU-FM:

Saturdays at 4:00 pm - It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders from NPR.

Each week, Sanders interviews people who deserve our attention. Plus, he weekly wraps up the news with other journalists. Previously, as a key member of NPR's election unit, Sam covered the intersection of culture, pop culture, and politics in the 2016 election, and was embedded with the Bernie Sanders campaign for several months. Sanders graduated from the Harvard Kennedy School in 2009 with a master's degree in public policy, with a focus on media and politics.

Saturdays at 6:00 pm - Snap Judgment, with host Glynn Washington.

Snap Judgment is a weekly storytelling radio program. Each episode is made up of narrative pieces on a common theme. Snap Judgment has a raw, intimate, and musical brand of storytelling that dares listeners to see a sliver of the world through the eyes of another. Washington was the winner of the Public Radio Talent Quest, and before hosting Snap Judgment he was winning story slams in Detroit, performing in a band in Indonesia, and writing screenplays.

Saturdays at 7:00 pm - The Jazz Sofa with Rick Popovich, one hour earlier!

Our long-running, locally hosted, jazz favorite, The Jazz Sofa will now begin at 7 on Saturday nights, matching up with the program’s traditional start time on Fridays.

Sundays at 10:00 am - Politics with Amy Walter (from the Takeaway)

Amy Walter is one of the smartest and most trusted journalists in Washington, D.C., respected by politicians and pundits on all sides of the aisle. She sees trends long before the national media picks up on them. You may know her from her work with Cook Political Report and the PBS NewsHour. Every week in this podcast, Walter goes beyond the frenetic breaking news headlines for a deeper understanding of how Washington works, who’s pulling the levers of power, and how it all impacts you at the end of the day.

Sundays at 11:00 am - The Pulse

Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott. The Pulse will take you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world’s foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations. The Pulse delivers stories in ways that matter to you, and answers questions you never knew you had.

Sundays at noon - Latino USA

A radio journal of news and culture from a Latino perspective, produced by The Futuro Media Group and distributed nationwide by National Public Radio. The program explores and gives a critical voice to the diversity of the American experience. Based in Harlem and hosted by award-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa, Latino USA is committed to telling stories often overlooked by mainstream media.

Not only is Hinojosa the anchor and executive producer of Latino USA, she is also anchor of the Emmy Award-winning talk show Maria Hinojosa: One-on-One from WGBH/La Plaza. Hinojosa has reported hundreds of important stories—from the immigrant work camps in New Orleans after Katrina, to teen girl victims of sexual harassment on the job, to Emmy Award-winning stories of the poor in Alabama.

More information about our new weekend programs, including links to the show websites, is available on our MAIN CHANNEL SCHEDULE webpage.

