Over the last few days, we've been hard at work installing and testing a brand new transmitter for 88.5FM. This new transmitter officially started its career at WYSU on January 21 around 3pm after it was determined to be functioning within specification and to our satisfaction. In the days leading up to its official activation, you may have experienced degraded reception, static, volume changes, and other forms of instability on 88.5FM. While we tried to minimize these sorts of technical interruptions, they were unavoidable as crucial tests must be performed to ensure quality service. Fortunately, our testing has ended and we don't plan on any more interruptions for the foreseeable future. We appreciate your patience with and understanding of these technical issues while we worked to get the new transmitter on the air.

The new, state-of-the-art transmitter provides several advantages:

It is more energy efficient.

It can run longer with less maintenance.

It is easier to troubleshoot and repair.

It allows us utilize HD audio on both our primary and backup transmitters (instead of just the primary).

We're very excited to have this new transmitter on the air as we believe it will provide exceptionally reliable service during its tenure at WYSU.

Thanks for listening!