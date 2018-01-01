Nashville artist from Youngstown to perform at Downtown Circle Cafe

WYSU is co-sponsoring a concert featuring Youngstown born, Nashville-based, singer/songwriter Tom Manche at the Downtown Circle Cafe in Youngstown on Monday, May 7, at 7 p.m. The concert is free to the public.

Manche is a 1969 Chaney High School graduate who also attended Youngstown State University. He is known for his musically diverse styles and smart, quirky songs. Manche's song "Welcome Home," about Youngstown businessman Amer “Al” Adi Othman was recently highlighted in The Vindicator. Adi is the owner of the Downtown Circle Cafe, 116 West Federal Street, who was recently deported to Jordan. The two men have never met, but Manche told The Vindicator he was so moved by Adi’s struggle that he wrote and recorded the song about him.

You can hear Manche's music and learn more about him here.