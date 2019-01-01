In Memoriam: Barbara Krauss

It is with a heavy heart that we inform the WYSU community of the untimely passing of Barbara Krauss on Friday, February 15. Barbara had been the voice of WYSU-FM for the past three decades. A memorial service will be held in March; details to come.

A native of Youngstown who attended the YSU Dana School of Music, Barbara earned a bachelor's degree in Music Education, began working full-time at WYSU in 1975, and was the local host of Morning Edition and our Weekday Morning Classical Music programming. Since 2000, she had lead WYSU's annual group tours to places around the world. Her husband, Ron, is the broadcast engineer at WYSU. They have two sons, Erik and Philip.

We invite listeners, members, and friends to comment with their remembrances of Barbara at this posting on the WYSU Facebook page.