Mad About the Arts is Friday, February 2!

On Friday, February 2, WYSU and the McDonough Museum of Art at Youngstown State University will host Mad About the Arts! If you have been there, you know it is great gathering. If you have not, get your tickets here and put it on your calendar!

Why should you go? First, as it has for 22 years, the event celebrates art, music, excellent wine, great local food, and WYSU! Second, the party is a fundraiser bringing, bringing in support that pays for programming at both WYSU and the McDonough Museum. To make this happen, we rely on all of our generous underwriters, YSU’s elite Jazz Ensemble, Jeff Green and the Sensations, our volunteers, and all who purchase tickets. The third reason, Mad About the Arts is a lovely evening out – you are sure to enjoy yourself.

Mad tickets are $80 each, with a $65 price for all WYSU and McDonough supporting members, YSU staff, students, and faculty, and for graduates of the YSU College of Creative Arts and Communication (formerly Fine and Performing Arts). You can purchase tickets at wysu.org.