Lit Youngstown Poet-In-Residence & Black History Tour

Quartez Harris, Ohio Poetry Association’s 2021 Poet of the Year, will visit Youngstown May 6 and 7 as a poet-in-residence for Lit Youngstown, the third of three writers visiting this spring. The residencies are funded by an Ohio Arts Council Arts Resiliency Initiative Community Project Award. Harris’s visit will include participating in a Black History Tour Saturday May 7. The tour is free with registration.

Harris is the author of We Made It to School Alive, a full-length collection of poems published by Twelve Arts Press, and Nothing, But Skin, a poetry collection published in 2014 by Writing Knights Press. He is the first recipient of the Barbara Smith Writer-In-Resident at Twelve Literary Arts and a 2020 Baldwin House Fellow, and his poetry and ideas have been featured in The Plain Dealer, Ideastream, and City Club of Cleveland. Harris’ works in progress are two picture books and a young-adult novel in verse.

Friday May 6, Harris will visit Chaney High School and Kirkmere Elementary (closed events), including students who have recently returned from Sojourn to the Past trip to visit important civil rights sites in the South. “Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past students are looking forward to having Quartez Harris share his poetry with the English classes at Chaney,” said Penny Wells, director of the local program.

Evening events at St. John’s Episcopal Church include a 6:00 poetry writing workshop tailored to those beginning to write or teach poetry. The workshop is free with registration at LitYoungstown.org. At 7:00, Harris and Sony Q. Ton-Aime will give a poetry reading, also free and open to the public.

Sony Q. Ton-Aime is a Haitian poet, essayist, and translator. He is the Michael I. Rudell Director of Literary Arts at Chautauqua Institution. In addition to his chapbook, LaWomann (Ironworks Press, 2019), he is the author of Haitian Creole translation of the book, Olympic Hero: Lennox Kilgour’s Story. He is, with some other Haitian scholars, putting together a Haitian Creole course on Duolingo. His works have appeared or forthcoming in Brainchild, La Revista Ping Pong, The Oakland Review, Dunes Review, Poets.org, Hunger Mountain Review, Cleveland Review of Books, Artful Dodge, among others.

May 7 from 10:00AM to 1:00PM, a Black history tour curated by historian Vince Shivers will include stops at Oakhill Cemetery, Rayen School, the Lower North Side, and the Belmont/422 corridor. The tour will include talks on the homes and gravesites of prominent citizens, important sites in the Great Migration, and homes and public buildings by builder P. Ross Berry. Participants will travel by bus between sites, and some of the walking terrain will be uneven. April 23 is the deadline to register at LitYoungstown.org.

“The history of Youngstown is the story of Youngstown,” Lit Youngstown Director Karen Schubert said. “I am not from here and am not privy to these stories, and I’m so looking forward to hearing them. I think there will be something fascinating to learn and ponder even for those who have lived here all their lives.”

Events in this series are free with additional funding from 88.5 WYSU-FM, Rob Briggs and Alyssa Lenhoff-Briggs and the Raymond J. Wean Foundation and support from Community Bus Services, Inc., Bitonte College of Health and Human Services’ Hospitality Management program, Westside Bowl, Youngstown (OH) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, the Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League, NAACP, Sokolov Honors College, and Poets Against Racism USA.

Lit Youngstown is a literary arts nonprofit with programs for writers, readers, and storytellers.

More information about the Quartez Harris residency, the Black History Tour, and about Lit Youngstown is available at www.LitYoungstown.org.