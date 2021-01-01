Join us for 'Voices of Black History', a special TED Radio Hour

As we continue our celebration of Black History Month, join us on Saturday, February 27th at 11:00 a.m. for 'Voices of Black History', a special edition of "The TED Radio Hour" from NPR.

What does it take to make amends? Whose stories deserve to be written and taught? And how do we prevent racial bias from seeping into our digital world?



To celebrate Black History Month, host Manoush Zomorodi revisits important conversations about the Black experience in America.

And CLICK HERE to see a series of insightful TED Talks that offer fresh, thoughtful perspectives on Black identity.