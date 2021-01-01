Join Us for "Songs for the Struggle - Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement"

As we celebrate Black History Month, join us on February 6th and February 13th at 10:00 p.m. for "Songs for the Struggle - Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement" , a two-part musical survey featuring the music jazz musicians have recorded that called attention to the fight for Civil Rights.

Hosted by Dan Polletta, "Songs for the Struggle" is a deep dive into these works, ranging from Louis Armstrong singing "Black and Blue" to saxophonist Sonny Criss celebrating the men he called "the Black Apostles." David Murray and Cassandra Wilson tell the story of how Blacks were driven from their homes during Reconstruction. We not only hear the music, but the stories behind it, including the special rules that Cafe Socety owner Barry Josephson established in his club, for when Billie Holiday sang "Strange Fruit" each evening. We explore how Duke Ellington sent-up stereotypes with his musical "Jump for Joy," and listen to how tenor saxophonist Harold Land and singer Nina Simone recorded works that reflected the changing nature of the movement in the late 1960s.

Join us! Saturday, February 6th at 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 13th at 10:00 p.m. for this two-part musical survey.