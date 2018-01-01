The Huber Marionettes Interview

Station director, Gary Sexton, recently interviewed Dr. Phyllis Paul, Dean of the YSU College of Creative Arts and Communication, to help promote the upcoming show by The Huber Marionettes. Suspended Animation (Behind the Strings), a series of variety vignettes selected from the Huber Marionettes Characters cast, will be presented by The YSU Donald P. Pipino Performing Arts Series at 7:30pm on Friday, August 31st in the Ford Theater of Bliss Hall, on the campus of YSU. Listen to the interview below!

Tickets available at deyorpac.org.