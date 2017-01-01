This Holiday -- Shop, Click, and Support WYSU!

Your holiday purchases can benefit WYSU, if you shop at Amazon via our WYSU website.All you have to do is visit us at www.wysu.org, click on support, then click on Amazon. By going to Amazon through the WYSU website and making a purchase, a portion of that purchase comes back to the station. There is no additional cost to you.

And Amazon is more than just books, movies and CDs these days. For unique gift ideas, click on "New and Interesting Finds" -- a list of hundreds items, updated weekly. You will also want to check out the Deals of the Week -- especially as Amazon counts down to Black Friday.

Shopping on Amazon to benefit WYSU works during the holidays and all year long -- so happy shopping! And thanks for your support!