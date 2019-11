This coming Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, and New Member Day, at 88.5 WYSU. If you’ve been listening for a while, and enjoying WYSU’s diverse programming, we ask you to help us celebrate Giving Tuesday by becoming a new member between now and Tuesday with your contribution in any amount. We need membership growth to maintain and enhance our excellent service, and we hope you’ll do your part by becoming a new member. CLICK HERE TO BECOME A NEW MEMBER, and thanks!