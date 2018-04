Thanks so much to the 1007 people who pledged during our just completed listener-friendly spring membership drive. With your help we raised $133,155 for local public radio. We will be announcing the winner of the New Member Prize Package; and the Grand Prize -- 2 spots on WYSU’s May 2019 Spain Tour -- on Monday morning at 9:00. We couldn’t have done this without out our talented professional and student staff, our excellent volunteers, and our sponsors. Thanks for your support of 88.5 WYSU-FM.