Donate your old car! Do it for Mom!

We have a great "vehicle" here at WYSU, which can turn your vehicle into your favorite public radio programs, or better yet, your Mom's favorite programs.

This Mother's Day, as a gift for Mom, consider donating your old car, truck or boat through the Car Talk Vehicle Donation Program and WYSU. We make sure it is tax deductible, and that your vehicle is properly handled throughout the donation. WYSU benefits from the donation, which helps us keep great programming like NPR news, Classical Music, All Things Considered, The Takeaway, Wait, Waitn...Don't Tell Me, and many others on the air. Your mom benefits because she gets to keep listening to it!

Learn more about how to donate your vehicle here, or by calling (866) 789-8627.

And thanks, in advance, for your support!