'Disconnected Democracy' from the Ohio Newsroom

In a time of polarization, we're asking Ohioans what matters and searching for what connects us.

This initiative is an examination of Ohio’s democracy and its service to our citizens – from their perspectives. We are profiling people from across the state and representing diversity of perspective, location, experience, socio-economic status, education, race and more. These stories dig deeper than partisan affiliation and get to the root of what's important to people in Ohio. We’re also uncovering the ways that people work with their community - and sometimes within the democratic process - to solve their most important challenges, prompt dialogue and to build awareness of and perhaps empathy for people who have different perspectives during the primaries and heading into November elections.

Disconnected Democracy is a collaborative project of the Ohio Newsroom.

The Ohio Newsroom is a formal collaboration of Ohio’s network of public radio newsrooms that creates a sustainable model for statewide news coverage, including stories that may not have otherwise been told.

Ohio Newsroom Partners:

WYSU-FM

Cincinnati Public Radio (Cincinnati)

Ideastream Public Media (Cleveland/Akron/Canton)

WCSU (Wilberforce, Ohio)

WGTE (Toledo)

WOSU Public Media (Columbus)

WYSO (Yellow Springs)

Listen for Disconnected Democracy stories on WYSU during 'Morning Edition' (weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.) and 'All things Considered' (weekdays 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.).

Do you have a perspective to share? Or a comment or question? Email Ed Goist at goist@wysu.org.