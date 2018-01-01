Conductor-less Orpheus is guest of Tuesday Musical March 28

Known for its signature style of always performing without a conductor, the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is coming to EJ Thomas Hall in Akron on Wednesday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. The Grammy-winning ensemble is the guest of Tuesday Musical and will perform Haydn’s Violin Concerto in C Major, Irving Fine’s Serious Song, A Lament For String Orchestra, Schubert’s Rondo In A Major, D. 438, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic Serenade For Strings in C Major. Violinist Augustin Hadelich, who is Musical America’s 2018 Instrumentalist of the Year and has his own Grammy, is joining Orpheus as the soloist.

Determined to combine the intimacy and warmth of a chamber ensemble with the richness of an orchestra, a group of young musicians founded Orpheus in 1972. The ensemble performs without a conductor, rotating musical leadership roles for each work and striving to perform diverse repertoire through collaboration and open dialogue. The ensemble has commissioned and premiered more than 48 original works.

Now in its 130th season of bringing the world’s best classical musicians to Northeast Ohio, Tuesday Musical also presents a concert talk by pianist Caroline Oltmanns at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the performance are $25, $40, $45 and free for all students of any age. Tickets are available at www.tuesdaymusical.org, 330-761-3460, at the ticket offices of EJ Thomas Hall and the Akron Civic Theatre, and at the door that evening.