CIFF47 - The 47th Cleveland International Film Festival

WYSU is excited to again be a media partner for the Cleveland International Film Festival!

The 47th Cleveland International Film Festival will take place March 22– April 1, 2023 at Playhouse Square, followed by CIFF47 Streams April 2 – 9, 2023 taking place on online. Nearly 300 films will be part of this year’s robust lineup, and the Festival will welcome a slew of guest filmmakers who will be on-hand for in-person post-film Q&As. CIFF47 program details will be available at clevelandfilm.org beginning Friday, March 3rd. Tickets will go on sale to CIFF Members on Monday, March 6th, and to the general public on Friday, March 10th. For more information about CIFF47 at Playhouse Square and CIFF47 Streams, please visit clevelandfilm.org.

See you at the movies!