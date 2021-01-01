The Canton Symphony Orchestra 2021-2022 Season

The Canton Symphony opens its 2021-2022 season on October 10th at 7:30 in Umstattd Hall with a new work by Cleveland composer Margaret Brouwer. Also, flutist Jenny Robinson will perform Ibert's Flute Concerto, and rounding out the program is Haydn's 103rd Symphony. Tickets and more information available through the Canton Symphony Orchestra box office at 330-452-2094, or on-line HERE. Please note that guidelines issued by the state of Ohio to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be observed.

Here is the complete list of The Canton Symphony Orchestra's 2021-2022 concerts:

Prelude Concerts:

The Season Overture, October 10th

Prelude for Strings, November 14th

MasterWorks Series:

A Planet's Odyssey, January 22nd

Triumphant Tchaikovsky, February 13th

Celebration of the CSO, March 5th

Radiant Romanticism, March 26th

Beethoven's Ninth, April 30th

Pops Concerts:

Holiday Pops, December 12th

Abbey Road: The Music of the Beatles, April 9th

Divergent Sounds Series:

Shelby Olive, October 21st

A Band Named Ashes, November 18th

Hey Monea, January 13th

Floco Torres, March 17th

Radio Lark, April 21st

Spy Convention, May 26th

Canton Symphony Orchestra season subscriptions are still available for purchase and renewal. The Divergent Sounds Series may be purchased as a series for $100.

Tickets for all concerts are available through the Canton Symphony box office at 330-452-2094, or by visiting their website. Tickets on sale September 1st.

