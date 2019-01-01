We are pleased to announce that the Barbara A. Krauss Memorial Scholarship has been established and fully endowed, thanks to the generous support of WYSU contributing members during our spring 2019 fundraising efforts. The scholarship will be offered annually to a successful student in the YSU Dana School of Music recording and engineering program.

Contributions can be made to:

Barbara A. Krauss Memorial Scholarship

YSU Foundation

655 Wick Avenue

Youngstown, OH 44502

Thanks to all our members for making this happen!