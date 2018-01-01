Apollo's Fire to presents Monteverdi's L'Orfeo in April

Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland's baroque orchestra, presents Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo (Orpheus in the Underworld) April 13th, 14th, and 18, at three locations in Cleveland and Bay Village.

L’Orfeo was the groundbreaking operatic achievement of the 17th century about the ancient myth of the singer Orpheus, who storms the gates of hell to rescue his beloved. The opera now receives impassioned treatment by Apollo's Fire conductor Jeannette Sorrell and her hand-picked company of artists, singers, and dancers in this semi-staged production with projected English supertitles.

A pre-concert talk by Professor Thomas Forrest Kelly of Harvard University will begin one hour before each performance.

For tickets, information and directions go to apollosfire.org.

Apollo's Fire is a loyal WYSU underwriter.