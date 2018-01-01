Amahl and the Night Visitors at St. John's

The Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) presents Amahl and the Night Visitors by Gian Carlo Menotti at St. John's Episcopal Church in Youngstown on Sunday, December 2 at 4pm.

Amahl and the Night Visitors by Gian Carlo Menotti bears the distinction of being the first opera written specifically to be broadcast on television- NBC presented it in 1951 on Christmas Eve in the premiere "Hallmark Hall of Fame" special. In an hour, the opera tells the story of Amahl, a crippled shepherd boy who meets the three wise men following the Star of Bethlehem and whose giving nature is rewarded with a Christmas miracle. Though not performed as often as The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, or It's a Wonderful Life, Amahl is still an enduring Christmas classic.