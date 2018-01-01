50 Years of Music - Folk Festival Host Charles Darling Dies

We have some sad news to report. We received word that long time Folk Festival host, Charles Darling, passed away this morning. He had been struggling with his health for some time. Charles was a presence on WYSU from the very beginning, way back in 1969. He was amazingly dedicated to his program, putting together a new theme-based show every week. Folk Festival is currently heard on Sunday evenings at 7:00p.

Folk music wasn’t the only thing Charles was passionate about. He was a history professor at YSU for many years, specializing in U.S. History and hosting courses on folk music. He was quite active in The Torch Club. Charles also held strong political opinions and loved to share them with you. Over the years, he was quite passionate about the challenges of the YSU parking system.

Also an author, Charles compiled The New American Songster: Traditional Ballads and Songs of North America, and edited Messages of Dissent: Struggle Songs in American History. After retirement, he wrote several future fiction books which were published locally.

Charles once wrote,

I like to think that Folk Festival over WYSU-FM has helped keep the "music of the people" in all its forms - blues, country, traditional, contemporary- alive in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

It sure did, for almost 50 years.

As information about service arrangements become available, we will post details below.