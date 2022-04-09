88.5 WYSU-FM is excited to again be a media partner for the 46th Cleveland International Film Festival!

The 46th Cleveland International Film Festival will take place March 30 through April 9, 2022 at Playhouse Square, followed by CIFF46 Streams April 10 through April 17, 2022 taking place on online.

More than 300 films will be part of this year's robust lineup, and the Festival will welcome a slew of guest filmmakers who will be on-hand for in-person and virtual Q&As.

CIFF46 program details will be available at clevelandfilm.org beginning Friday, March 4. Tickets will go on sale to CIFF Members on Friday, March 11 and to the general public on Friday, March 18. Tickets are available at clevelandfilm.org.

Once again this year, WYSU listeners will also be able to use the special code WYSU to purchase CIFF film tickets at a savings of $1 per ticket (Note: discount code does not apply to Opening Night and other special events.)

For more information about CIFF46 at Playhouse Square and CIFF46 Streams, please visit clevelandfilm.org.

We'll see you at the movies!