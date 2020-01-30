WYSU is excited to again be a media partner for the 44th Cleveland International Film Festival!

The Festival will kick-off with an Opening Night Film and Reception on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the historic Connor Palace Theatre in Playhouse Square. Following Opening Night, over 600 screenings will be exhibited in 10 theaters at CIFF’s Tower City Cinemas hub from 9 a.m. to Midnight (and even later on weekends) for the next 11 days. This much-anticipated cultural experience will showcase 200-plus feature films and 200-plus short films. It will host over 400 guest filmmakers from throughout the country and around the world. The Festival will conclude on April 5, 2020 with its Closing Night program, drawing more than 2,000 people to the Skylight Concourse of Tower City Center for CIFF44. The CIFF will give out approximately 30 awards and over $125,000 in cash prizes to CIFF44 filmmakers.

Program details for CIFF44 will be announced at clevelandfilm.org on February 28, with Program Guides hitting the streets the week of Monday, March 2, 2020. Tickets will go on sale to CIFF members Friday, March 6, 2020 and to the public on Friday, March 13, 2020. For full information on CIFF, please visit www.clevelandfilm.org.