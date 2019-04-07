WYSU-FM is proud to again be a media partner for the 2019 Cleveland International Film Festival!

The 43rd Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF43) will be held March 27 – April 7, 2019 at Tower City Cinemas in downtown Cleveland, as well as the Gordon Square Arts District and University Circle. More than 600 screenings will take place during the 12 days of the Festival, with over 300 guest filmmakers from around the world who will be visiting the city of Cleveland for the Festival. CIFF43 program details are available (as of March 1st) at clevelandfilm.org, with printed festival Program Guides hitting the streets the week of March 4th.

Tickets go on sale to CIFF Members on Friday, March 8th and to the general public on Friday, March 15th. For more information, please visit the CIFF43 website.

WYSU Listener CIFF43 Discount Code!

The WYSU customized Discount Code (WYSU) is good for $1.00 off any ticket purchase. This discount is good for any Festival film screening, with the exception of Opening Night (other restrictions may apply). Here's how to use our code to get your $1.00 discount off CIFF43 tickets:

Online: Use code when purchasing tickets at clevelandfilm.org (available 24 hours a day).

Phone: Use code when calling the Film Festival Box Office at 877.304.FILM (3456).

In-person: Use code at the Film Festival Box Office located in the Tower City Cinemas lobby.

Enjoy this year's Festival!