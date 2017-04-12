WYSU Spring Drive aims for 1100 Pledges

The on-air portion of our drive is more than half over! We are hoping to get 1100 pledges between now and Saturday, April 15 at noon. We are calling it our “38-Hour Campaign” because that is the number of hours we are actively fundraising on the air.

At WYSU, we do this twice a year, because individual listener support is and always has been important!

If you believe, as we do, that future generations deserve access to the same high-quality music and responsible news journalism that WYSU has been providing for almost half a century, we need you to pledge your generous support NOW. Your yearly membership to the station is the most important thing you can contribute to ensure our stability and longevity.

You can make your pledge anytime at www.wysu.org or at 330-941-1481. Your donation, no matter how much, will also enter you into the Grand Prize drawing at the end of the drive. The prize is two spots on our 2018 tour of Costa Rica with Go Ahead Tours, a $5200 value!

Please pledge! And, thank you so much for your ongoing support.