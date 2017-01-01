WYSU heads to Blossom Music Festival in July

Space is limited on the Candle Coach Tour Bus headed for Blossom Music Center, and WYSU will fill the spots on a first come/first served basis. You must pay to secure your reservation. Prices are $35 for current WYSU supporting members, and $40 for non-members, and that covers the concert tickets.

The bus will depart promptly at 4:30 from YSU F55 Parking Lot, located at the corner of Rayen and Fifth Avenue. All are welcome to bring snacks, picnic food and beverages, for a casual outdoor dinner on the Blossom Music Center grounds. Alcohol is permitted, but not for consuming on the bus.

At the concert, all WYSU seats will be under the canopy. The performance that night is conducted by Jahja Ling and includes Rossini's Overture to The Barber of Seville and Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 1, Eli Matthews, violin. The Cleveland Orchestra performance is preceded by a concert by the Kent/Blossom Chamber Orchestra, which is celebrating 50 years.

The bus will depart at the conclusion of the concert, returning to YSU at approximately 11:30. For more information call WYSU at 330-941-3363.

Rain or shine, make a memory, and make your reservation now!