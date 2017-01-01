Threat to CPB Funding in the News Again

It's interesting, and somewhat ironic, that 2017 is the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Public Broadcasting Act and the creation of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. In his remarks at the time, President Lyndon B. Johnson said, "It announces to the world that our nation wants more than just material wealth; our nation wants more than a 'chicken in every pot.' We in America have an appetite for excellence, too. While we work every day to produce new goods and to create new wealth, we want most of all to enrich man's spirit. That is the purpose of this act."

We believe that we have been fulfilling President Johnson’s vision for the almost 48 years of our existence.

Once again we are facing the possibility of the elimination of our federal grant support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which would ultimately mean cuts to the budgets of local public radio stations like WYSU. Thanks to the support of so many advocates in and out of government, we have always managed to maintain this important part of our funding when it has been challenged in the past, and we hope we can do so again.

Federal contribution to public broadcasting amounts to $1.35 per American per year, and for radio alone, it is just 30 cents. That 30 cents per citizen add up to about 13% of WYSU’s annual budget; and without it, cuts would certainly have to be made somewhere in the budget, and that could include programming.

If you feel that this small amount of funding for public radio has a place in our federal budget, perhaps you could let your representative and senators know how you feel about support for the arts and public radio. Contact information is included below.

And, of course, please become member of WYSU or renew your membership today, because that is the single most important thing you can do to preserve our cultural heritage through WYSU. You can do that anytime online at wysu.org, or join us during our upcoming spring membership campaign.

As always, thank you so much for your help. Your support makes all the difference!

All representaives can be found through this online tool: http://www.whoismyrepresentative.com.

