Symphony Closes Season with Freedom Concert March 25

Paying tribute to immigrants from the British Isles and homage to the Underground Railroad, the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra presents Nkeiru Okove’s opera Harriet Tubman: When I Crossed That Line to Freedom for this final classics concert of the season. The performance also includes Copland’s Fanfare to the Common Man and Handel’s Concerto Grosso No. 25, along with other notable selections. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngstown. Call or visit the box office to purchase tickets during regular business hours, or buy online anytime by clicking here. All tickets are reserved seating.