SOMETHING IS BREWING AT OH WOW AUGUST 11

The Science of Brewing is the center's biggest fundraiser and will be held Friday, Aug. 11, at 6 pm at OH WOW!, 11 West Federal in downtown Youngstown. Food pairings, MAKE! Workshops, and live music by Howard and the Point 5 Band are all part of the ticket. Other highlights of the adult-only event are a cash bar, silent auction, and a basket raffle. TIckets are $60 each and can be purchased at ohwowkids.org, or by calling 330.744.5914.

All proceeds support OH WOW!, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.