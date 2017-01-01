SOMETHING IS BREWING AT OH WOW AUGUST 11

The Science of Brewing is the center's biggest fundraiser and will be held Friday, Aug. 11, at 6 pm at OH WOW!, 11 West Federal in downtown Youngstown.  Food pairings, MAKE!  Workshops, and live music by Howard and the Point 5 Band are all part of the ticket.  Other highlights of the adult-only event are a cash bar, silent auction, and a basket raffle. TIckets are $60 each and can be purchased at ohwowkids.org, or by calling 330.744.5914.

All proceeds support OH WOW!, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. 

