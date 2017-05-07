Sicily it is for WYSU Group!

Barbara Krauss and a busload of travelers are in Sicily right now, on a trip designed and led by Go Ahead Tours of Boston. After a few nights in Palermo, they'll be seeing all the sites, including Mount Etna, and the highest active volcano in Europe, the Valley of the Temples of Agregento, the stone streets of Erice, and much more.

They will also be sampling the incomparable foods and wines Siciliy is known for and enjoying the warm and sunny climates there. We will post photos on our WYSU Facebook page as fast as they send them to us. Take a look and see what these tours are all about!