Rivello Ensemble in Concert March 16

Take one jazz composer with respect for the tradition and an ear for modern classical music, add 12 supremely talented jazz musicians, and you get one band that uniquely blends notated and improvised music into an experience that moves the listener, musician or not! The Dave Rivello Ensemble is a twelve piece modern jazz orchestra playing new and original music, led by composer/conductor Dave Rivello. The ensemble will be playing a concert on Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 at Youngstown State University's Chestnut Room in Kilcawley Center. WYSU is sponsor of this free concert.

The Rivello Ensemble was formed in 1993, as a vehicle for Rivello's original work. It includes some of the best musicians in Rochester, New York, and is continuing to be more in demand for festivals and clinics. Past performances include Saint Peter’s church in New York City, many appearances at the Rochester International Jazz Festival, Cornell University, and annual concerts at the Eastman School of Music. Rivello has studied with top jazz musicians, and holds degrees from The Eastman School of Music and The Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University. He is orginially from Struthers.