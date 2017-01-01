Party in the Garden on July 28

WYSU is proud to be a media partner once again for the Summer Garden Party on Friday, July 28, at 6 p.m. in Mill Creek Park's famous gardens! For almost 60 years, Fellows Riverside Gardens has been a setting for special memories, and for 29 years, Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens, a non-profit 501c3 dedicated to promoting, improving, and maintaining the Gardens, has been there to provide the support needed to ensure the Gardens are cared for. Attending the Garden Party is a way you can be a part of caring for the gardens.

Tickets are now available at $100 each. Call Lanore Jones at 330-740-7116 or go online to make your reservation.

The evening features top-shelf drinks at a cash bar, a delicious dining experience with Inspired Catering by Kravitz, and dancing under the stars in the Valley's most beautiful setting.Now in its 26th year, the Annual Summer Garden Party is not to be missed. Event Chair Ellen Tressel invites you to join us under the summer sky at twilight!









